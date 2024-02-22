Madison Rayne provide a positive update on her condition.

On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Rayne took on #1 title contender Deonna Purrazzo in singles-action, which saw the Virtuosa pick up a win ahead of her showdown with Toni Storm at Revolution. At one point in the match Purrazzo dropped Rayne right on her head, with the referee and the ringside physician immediately checking to make sure she was okay.

Rayne took to social media today to inform everyone that she is fine before taking a shot a the online trolls who made fun of the situation. She writes:

Hi I’m okay! Thanks so much to everyone who celebrated my Dynamite return & those who checked in on me afterwards. To those who have never stepped into a ring but tweeted awful things at me w/ zero knowledge of what actually happened- thanks for watching. Have a great day.

If you missed AEW Dynamite you can check out full results here. See Rayne’s tweet below.