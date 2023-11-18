The 2023 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from Los Angeles, California.

The show will kick off with the Zero Hour pre-show, which begins at 7pm ET via YouTube, and social media (X/Twitter & Facebook(. The one-hour pre-show will feature matches. The main card will then begin at 8pm,

Full Gear will air on all traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers in the United States and Canada, as well as the Bleacher Report app. International viewers can watch it on FITE, DAZN PPV, PPV.com, YouTube, and other local providers. AEW is showing the event in select movie theaters, Dave & Busters, and Tom’s Watch Bar locations in the United States.

Below is the current AEW Full Gear card for tonight:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – Winner gets an AEW Tag Team title shot, Golden Jets disband if they lose

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland – Texas Deathmatch

AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico) – Ladder Match

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

ROH Tag Team Champion MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) – Zero Hour Pre-Show

ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal – Zero Hour Pre-Show

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews – Zero Hour Pre-Show