Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about who will be the big AEW talent signing at Full Gear that Tony Khan has been hyping. As previously reported, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that he’s been told its Will Ospreay.

“It seems like that would make sense, right? Because Tony specifically said, ‘We shouldn’t read too much into this,’ but what I just heard you read is Tony saying that the audience will respect well, that points to maybe a couple of people that are really hot on the quote-unquote indie scene or in New Japan. And if we’ll, Osprey is the guy number one. I’m excited because I enjoy watching him. He’s a different kind of talent and he’s very interesting. So I think the choice would be a great one. But here we are coming off the announcement of an announcement that tickets are going on sale and the letdown and the collective groan that we heard across the boards as a result of it. I think it diminishes it. Right? I don’t think the announcement of a new talent that everybody expects and respects or that everybody respects. It didn’t have a lot of steam on it because it’s, yeah, we’ve cried wolf way too many times for it to have the impact it should and deserves.”

