Ronda Rousey reportedly had a good time making her Ring Of Honor debut on Friday night.

As noted, the UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Women’s Champion made her surprise debut alongside Marina Shafir, as the two Four Horsewomen members took on ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz in tag-team action.

It was the same match that Rousey worked at the Wrestling REVOLVER: UNREAL show this past Thursday evening.

After the bout, Rousey was said to look extremely happy with how things went. She did a lap around the ring after the show and took selfie-photos with fans in the crowd inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

The belief is the Rousey bout will air on next week’s Thanksgiving episode of ROH TV.

