Ronda Rousey made her All Elite Wrestling/ROH debut after the AEW Rampage event in Inglewood, California on Friday night.

It happened when she teamed with Marina Shafir against Billie Starkz and Athena. While it was reported she was backstage at the show, her debut wasn’t announced ahead of time.

The match will air on a future episode of ROH TV, although an exact broadcast date is unclear. This was a rematch from their bout on Thursday at Wrestling Revolver that went to a no-contest.

Rousey has since wrestled three matches since leaving WWE in the summer after finishing up her second WWE run.