MJF won’t be going it alone when he defends his ROH World Tag-Team Championships at AEW Full Gear 2023 on Saturday night.

During the “go-home” episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night, MJF tried attacking Jay White during his sit-down interview with Renee Paquette in hopes of recapturing his stolen AEW World Championship title.

While attacking White, MJF gets ambushed by Juice Robinson and The Gunns. The fight spills out to the ring where MJF does his best to fight the Bullet Club Gold gang off, however the numbers game ends up being too much for him.

Samoa Joe’s theme would hit and “The King of TV” ran down to make the save, beating down Bullet Club Gold with MJF. He then extended his hand to MJF, who hesitated by shook it, as the commentators confirmed that it will be MJF and Samoa Joe against The Gunns for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships during the AEW Full Gear 2023 “Zero Hour” pre-show.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.