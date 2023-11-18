The backstage atmosphere was crowed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. on Friday night.

At the AEW Full Gear 2023 “go-home” episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage this evening, several noteable stars were behind-the-scenes during the shows.

As noted, Ronda Rousey was spotted with her gear backstage at the show. Also seen at the show was Danhausen, who has been featured in “Very nice, very evil” vignettes for weeks hyping his AEW TV return.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that the original plan was for Danhausen to return back on November 1, however the company was so loaded with the MJF and The Acclaimed segments that the decision was made to hold off on Danhausen’s return.

There is no word as to whether or not Danhausen will return tonight or at the AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV on Saturday.

