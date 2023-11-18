Could ROH be getting a dose of “Rowdy” Ronda soon?

That’s the word making the rounds backstage at the double AEW television taping tonight.

As noted, UFC women’s pioneer and former WWE Women’s Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey was spotted backstage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. for tonight’s AEW Collision and AEW Rampage “go-home” shows for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.

According to PWInsider Elite, the word making the round behind-the-scenes at the AEW taping on Friday night is that Rousey could soon be squaring off against Athena in Ring Of Honor.

As noted, Rousey teamed with Marina Shafir and took on Athena and Billie Starkz in tag-team action at the Wrestling REVOLVER: UNREAL event on Thursday night.

The match began with an awesome face-to-face stare down between ROH Women’s Champion Athena, who held her title high in the air, and Rousey, who held her Judo black belt high in the air.

Rousey reportedly had her gear with her backstage at the AEW shows this evening.