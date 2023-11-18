Another championship match will take place on Saturday night.

During this week’s special live AEW Rampage “go-home” show for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view, a new title bout was made official.

Confirmed for the AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the PPV event on Saturday night from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. is a ROH World Championship match pitting Eddie Kingston against Jay Lethal.

The match was made official during a backstage interview segment with Kingston and Lethal on Rampage.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage from Inglewood, CA.