Another championship match will take place on Saturday night.
During this week’s special live AEW Rampage “go-home” show for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view, a new title bout was made official.
Confirmed for the AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the PPV event on Saturday night from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. is a ROH World Championship match pitting Eddie Kingston against Jay Lethal.
The match was made official during a backstage interview segment with Kingston and Lethal on Rampage.
Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage from Inglewood, CA.
"You have one more day left as the #ROH World Champion" – Jay Lethal to the #ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT#EddieKingston | @TheLethalJay pic.twitter.com/j5YQ9HFLo9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023