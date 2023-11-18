The Women’s WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series 2023 is official after this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The show opened this week with the new-and-improved Damage CTRL group consisting of Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Asuka, with Dakota Kai, and they teased being too much for anyone to deal with at WarGames.

They wrapped up the opening promo segment by telling Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi to find a partner for WarGames. Nick Aldis then told the trio that they had until the end of the night to find a partner for the bout.

Throughout the evening, Damage CTRL attacked anyone that Bianca Belair tried approaching to join her team, including backstage assaults of Michin and Zelina Vega.

When all was said-and-done, however, it was “The Man” Becky Lynch who received a call from Charlotte Flair and joined “The Queen,” Belair and Shotzi in the ring for a show-ending brawl with Damage CTRL.

The two teams will face off in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 next weekend at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.