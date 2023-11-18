“The American Nightmare” turned up on the blue brand this week.

WWE Raw Superstar Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Rhodes ran out to make the save for LA Knight after “The Mega Star” was being attacked by The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso after Knight defeated Uso in the final match of the evening.

Cody ended up beating down Uso and Solo and running them off to the back as he and Knight stood tall in the ring. After the segment, Nick Aldis told Cody he had to leave in a brief backstage segment. Cody apologized and did exactly that.