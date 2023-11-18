WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

As noted, the company previously announced The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending their Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships against The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for next week’s Survivor Series “go-home” show, which will air on FS1 instead of FOX.

Additionally, WWE has announced Kevin Owens will make his return from suspension as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.