A new match has been announced for Saturday night’s AEW pay-per-view pre-show.

During this week’s special Friday night episode of AEW Collision, Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club took on Buddy Matthews of The House of Black after weeks of issues between The House of Black and the BCC.

After the match, Claudio Castagnoli of the BCC got on the microphone and issued a challenge to Buddy Matthews for Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Check out Claudio Castagnoli’s call-out of Buddy Matthews, which was later confirmed for the PPV below.

