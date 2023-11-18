The second half of the AEW double-header starts… now!

Emi Sakura vs. Toni Storm

TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Trent

Roderick Strong vs. Action Andretti

AEW Rampage 11/17/23

Still here… live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California! Chris Jericho joins us at the table.

Match #1. TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) w/ Nick Wayne & Luchasaurus vs. Trent

Trent just won a four-way match about an hour ago against Penta, Brian Cage, and Komander. Trent sends Christian to the outside, making him rethink some things. Christian charges and Trent catches him with a Meteora, before following up with a plancha to the outside. On the opposite side of the ring, Christian sends Trent up and over from the ring to the floor, hitting the apron on the way down. Christian in control now as we get the PIP. Christian grounds Trent with a headlock but Trent escapes to the apron and catches a charging Christian with a spear. Both men are trading shots now as Trent ducks under and tosses Christian with a half-and-half suplex. Running back elbow in the corner by Trent. Trent looks for a tornado DDT but Christian blocks it and looks for one of his own, but Christian gets bit in the face. Hurricanrana off the top by Trent! Two count. Trent looks for a cross body off the top but Christian moves. Christian charges for a spear but Trent counters with a knee and connects with the tornado DDT out of the corner! Two count. Killswitch by Christian is blocked and Trent plants him with Strong Zero! 2.99999! Luchsasaurus provides a distraction from the outside as Christian goes right for the neck. Killswitch finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Rating: ***3/4. Really entertaining match here between two veterans. They got me good on the Strong Zero and made Trent feel like a legitimate contender, even after he just wrestled earlier. Christian continues to do his best stuff ever at damn near 50.

Match #2. Emi Sakura vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm w/ Luther

Storm gives Sakura the script, but Sakura rips it up and puts the boots to her. Biel by Sakura and some hard chops. Another biel. Storm needs time so Luther removes her from the ring, like a butler should. Sakura follows Storm to the outside and snap suplexes her on the floor. Low cross body by Sakura on the steps to Storm! Two count. Sakura in control as we go to a full commercial break. Back from break as Storm fights her way back, with a giant wind up punch. Storm charges for a hip attack but Sakura counters with a big Tiger Driver. Two count. Double under hook backbreaker by Sakura. Another two count. Sakura goes up top looking for the moonsault but Storm moves. Big DDT by Storm and a running hip attack in the corner! Stuck piledriver by Storm and this one is over.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **3/4. Sakura is wildly underrated but she puts on a solid match with anyone she’s out there with. Storm’s character is just outstanding and these two women delivered.

Renee is in the back with Jay Lethal and his group, as well as Eddie Kingston. Lethal says tomorrow is Eddie’s last day as champion, as Lethal vs. Kingston is made official for Zero Hour. Eddie says Lethal is speaking like the rest of them, and he’s becoming a coward like the rest of them.

Match #3. Roderick Strong vs. Action Andretti

Andretti attacks early and hits a bottom rope assisted tornillo for a quick two. Andretti lays in some chop but Strong fires back and floors Andretti. Back breaker by Strong. Andretti gets the boots up and hits a spinning neck breaker for a quick two. Fireman’s carry by Andretti but Strong escapes out the back, but Andretti is able to pick Strong up with a deadlift vertical suplex! Two count. Strong takes back control during the PIP and focuses on the neck of Andretti. Hard chops by Strong but Andretti tries to fire back, only to get a boot in the face. Back suplex by Strong. Two count. Handspring by Andretti into a corkscrew kick. My feed froze for a second, but Andretti boots Strong off the apron and hits the Arabian Press to the floor. Springboard 450 by Andretti but Strong moves, and a Spanish Fly by Andretti and Strong lands BAD. The referee stops the match to check on Strong as the camera zooms out and Doc Samon jumps in. Roderick Strongs seems like he is okay, and the match continues. Enziguiri by Andretti and a springboard into a HUGE anti-air knee. End of Heartache by Strong and this one is over.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: ***. The whole “Neck Strong” angle and the botched Spanish Fly… what are the odds? Strong is an absolute beast and for him to walk away from that is unreal. Glad to Roddy get a win and this accident may only help the cause here.

Renee is with Jay White. White says MJF is The Devil and needs to bring his good squad. The Golden Gunns won’t let MJF make it to the main event tomorrow, but if he does, J A Y is going to prove that he’s better than MJF. MJF attacks White in the back! White begs off as Juice attacks MJF from behind and throws him into their locker room. White gest the door of the locker room open and Juice is covered in blood as MJF throws a TV at White.

The fight spills to the ring as MJF chases Jay White and the Triple B. MJF grounds and pounds but The Gunns are here now, and MJF is cleaning house! The belt is in the ring… MJF has the belt back! MJF measures White but The Gunns jump MJF from behind again! MJF gets the belt pried from his hands one more time, as The Gunns hold MJF prone and White blasts him in the face with the belt.. WAIT. HE DOESN’T. SAMOA JOE IS HERE.

Joe makes the save for MJF! Joe and MJF lock eyes as Joe extends his hand. MJF shakes it! MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunn Club tomorrow night… with Joe getting a rematch for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship down the line.

Final Thoughts: This felt like a third hour of Collision, which is a good thing. Live Rampage’s just hit differently, and the wrestling was on point tonight. Collision delivered the storylines and Rampage gave us three good wrestling matches, plus a hot final segment to lead into tomorrow night. Really good stuff all around tonight. 8.25/10.