A new match is now official for the next WWE premium live event.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Santos Escobar explained his actions after savagely attacking Rey Mysterio and turning on the LWO on last week’s show.

After backing off from Carlito after attacking the other members of the LWO on tonight’s SmackDown, it was announced that Santos Escobar vs. Carlito will take place in one-on-one action at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 takes place on November 25 from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.