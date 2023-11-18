Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Sebring, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Dante Chen defeats Myles Borne
Kiyah Saint defeats Brinley Reece
Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Trey Bearhill score a win over three opponents
Karmen Petrovic defeats Arianna Grace
Valentina Feroz and Adrianna Russo defeat Gigi Dolin and Izzi Dame
Eddy Thorpe defeats Charlie Dempsey
Joe Coffey defeats Brooks Jensen
Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (w/Scrypts) via DQ
NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Lola Vice ( w/Elektra Lopez)
Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang