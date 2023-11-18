Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Sebring, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Dante Chen defeats Myles Borne

Kiyah Saint defeats Brinley Reece

Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Trey Bearhill score a win over three opponents

Karmen Petrovic defeats Arianna Grace

Valentina Feroz and Adrianna Russo defeat Gigi Dolin and Izzi Dame

Eddy Thorpe defeats Charlie Dempsey

Joe Coffey defeats Brooks Jensen

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (w/Scrypts) via DQ

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Lola Vice ( w/Elektra Lopez)

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang