– WWE NXT runs a non-televised live event tonight, Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida.

– WWE will be running the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, MS. and the Canton Civic Center in Canton, OH. with a pair of non-televised live events. Scheduled for the Tupelo show is LA Knight vs. Jimmy Usos in a Street Fight, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair. Also advertised are Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Kofi Kingston, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Carlito, Santos Escobar and others. For the Canton event, WWE is advertising Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins. GUNTHER, Becky Lynch, Damian Priest and Ricochet.

– On Sunday, WWE is scheduled to run another pair of non-televised live events, with house shows scheduled at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI., and the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, AR. Advertised for the former are Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins. GUNTHER, Becky Lynch, Damian Priest and Ricochet. For the latter, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, IYO SKY and AJ Styles are being advertised locally.

– WWE will then run the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. on Monday night for the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. Advertised for the show is Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, and the WarGames Advantage match for the men will take place.

