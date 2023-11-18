Tonight is the night!

All Elite Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view arena, as AEW Full Gear 2023 goes down this evening from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

On tap for tonight’s show is MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW title, Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. LFI vs. FTR vs. Kings Of The Black Throne in a ladder match for the AEW tag-team titles, Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue for the TBS women’s title, Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International title, Sting & Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. The Patriarchy, as well as Hikaru Shida vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW women’s title.

Also scheduled for the “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view is Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH title, MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns for the ROH tag-team titles, as well as Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews in a battle between the Blackpool Combat Club and The House of Black.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view, AEW has released the complete episode of “Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2023.”

The countdown special for tonight’s PPV premiered on TNT after the live episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on Friday night, and has since been released in its’ entirety via the company’s official YouTube channel and various social media outlets.

Watch the complete 20-plus minute “Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2023” special for tonight’s pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. via the YouTube player embedded below.

