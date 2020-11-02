All Elite Wrestling has launched several social media accounts to promote their upcoming video game release, which has been heavily hyped by the company’s top executives, including well-known gamer and superstar Kenny Omega.
The official Twitter account, entitled, @AEWGames, also invites fans to join them next Tuesday November 10th for a special announcement. You can checkout the details, including all of the social handles and a teaser video, below.
Subscribe & Follow #AEWGames on social media, and then join us Tuesday, November 10th at 6/5c
➡️ https://t.co/wHquyhIIjU
➡️ https://t.co/McGgk26RuO
➡️ https://t.co/eOzLzLJlD6
➡️ https://t.co/qHhCO9bvaz pic.twitter.com/wCiwFdXn3J
— AEWGames (@AEWGames) November 2, 2020