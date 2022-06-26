We are just one hour away from AEW & NJPW’s join collaboration pay-per-view entitled, “Forbidden Door,” which takes place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Buy-In pre-show is now available on AEW’s Youtube channel. Check out Buy-In Card, as well as the link to watch the Buy-In Below.

-Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

-Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

-Lance Archer vs. Nick Comoroto

-Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. The NJPW Dojo