AEW officials are apparently set to address some recent issues this afternoon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that a mandatory talent meeting is scheduled for the Wolstein Center in Cleveland before tonight’s AEW Dynamite tapings.

It was noted that AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan will be present for the meeting, but not many details have been confirmed. AEW talents expect that some of the rumors of unrest will be addressed, along with contract inquiries, personal issues and some of the recent leaks.

It’s interesting to note that this mandatory meeting is for talent, but there are plenty of wrestlers who were not brought to Cleveland for tonight’s tapings, and they won’t be at the show, or the meeting.

