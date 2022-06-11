Alright so we’re not live on Rampage this week, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not getting an absolutely STACKED show. Let’s see what’s on tap:

Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett

Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

Trios Match: FTR & Trent Beretta vs. The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, & Will Ospreay)

AEW Rampage 6/10/22

If you would have told me that we’d be getting the Besties in the World AND Aussie Open on AEW in June… I’d be pretty pumped about it. I wonder if TK bought the rights to Savage Garden’s song? Oh and this other guy you might have heard of, named Will Ospreay? Excalibur barely made it through the intro before the match started, so let’s go!

Match #1. Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

Eddie starts with body shots and knees as Hager blocks a throw and hits a few short arm clotheslines. When’s the last time Jake Hager wrestled a singles match? Kingston tossed to the outside but meets Hager with some heavy chops. Hager with a big back suplex in the ring now. Hager with a few elbows to the small of the back as Eddie rolls to the outside. Big snap suplex by Hager on the outside. Hager in control with a belly-to-belly suplex now on the inside. Eddie fights back with some palm strikes but Hager chops him down with a big knee to the stomach. Hager chops Eddie and it seems to have woken him up as Eddie drops his straps and lights Hager’s chest up. Big boot to Hager. Another one. Overhead belly-to-belly by Hager stops Eddie in his tracks. Hager drops Eddie to a knee with some heavy strikes but a poke to the eye by Kingston allows him to hit a DDT as both men are down. BIG chop by Eddie followed by a splash in the corner. Machine gun chops! Hager gets his knees up as Eddie comes charging in and hits a HAGER BOMB for a close two! Hager looking for an ankle lock but Eddie fights out. Gut wrench by Hager but Eddie counters into an exploder! Saito suplex by Kingston gets a two count. Spinning back fist attempt by Eddie but Hager ducks into his sky double leg. Ankle lock locked in by Hager! Eddie digs in and fights to the ropes and gets them! Hager backs Eddie into the corner and looks for some mounted punches, but Eddie counters into a powerbomb! Spinning back fist by Eddie! Another one! One, two, three!

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ***. This was a fine big hoss fight and a HUGE win for Eddie Kingston. The story was simple, Hager beat Eddie down the entire match, but Eddie is “tough as a $2 steak” and was able gut out the win.

Britt Baker is here with Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Tony Schiavone. Britt says Toni Storm is arrogant and she has no claim to the AEW Women’s Title. Baker says she’s missing her title, but her title is missing her even more. The next owner of that title is coming from Team Baker.

Match #2. Satnam Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett

Lethal to start with Fitchett but Singh is quickly tagged in. Big chop by Singh, who is dressing like he’s in the Hurt Business. Singh hits a double cross body on Vega and Fitchett. Singh holds both Fitchett and Vega in place as Lethal hits a Double Lethal Injection. That’s it.

Winners: Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

Rating: NR. Singh wrestled.

After the bell, Singh hits the Eye of the Storm.

Match #3. Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

Kris Statlander looks like a total badass, it must be said. Velvet tries to get the jump on Statlander but Statlander catches her in a huge powerslam on the outside! Statlander then gorilla presses Velvet and drops her on the apron. Velvet jumps on Statlander’s back on the outside but Statlander walks up the steps and to the top rope, all the while Red Velvet is on her back. Statlander misses a cross body off the top and Velvet hits a chop block. Velvet then focuses the attack on Statlander’s injured knee. Back stabber by Velvet gets a two count. Leg lariat by Velvet gets another two count as we head to commercial break. Back from break as Statlander hits a big back breaker. Statlander is incensed now as she’s destroying Red Velvet in the corner with knees and chops. Spinning Blue Thunder Bomb by Statlander gets a two count. Electric Chair by Statlander but Red Velvet gets a two off of the victory roll. Wheelbarrow suplex followed by a leg trapped Michinoku Driver (Ki Crusher?) gets a CLOSE two! Drop toe hold by Red Velvet onto the middle rope is followed up by two running knees to Statlander’s back for a two count. Diving twisting cutter off the middle rope by Velvet! Just Dessert by Velvet gets a LONG two! Velvet looks for a corkscrew kick but Statlander counters into a pumphandle, Velvet gets flipped up into a tombstone position… Friday Night Fever gets Statlander the win!

Winner: Kris Statlander

RatingL **3/4. Without a doubt, the best Red Velvet match I’ve seen yet. AEW has picked up on the Kris Statlander momentum and they’re making her feel like a big deal. This was a really fun match that far overdelivered what I was expecting.

Kiera Hogan jumps Statlander after the bell and tosses her to the outside, only to be met with a pump kick by Jade. Anna Jay is here to make the save and puts Kiera Hogan to sleep, but Velvet catches her and throws her into a Hogan thrust kick. Athena is here! The referees hold Athena back as the #JadeBrand taunt her from the ring.

Danhausen is in a golf cart. Where’s Hook? He’s in a tricked out camo jeep golf cart kind of thing.

Match #4. Trios Match: FTR & Trent Beretta vs. The United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, & Mark Davis)

Ospreay to start with Dax. Man, this is something. Ospreay comes out aggressive with a takedown and both men jockey for position. Ospreay muscles Dax to the corner and delivers some knife edge chops. Chop by Dax and quick tag to Cash. Shoulder block to Ospreay who pops right up. Cash and Ospreay both hit the ropes and there’s some miscommunication here as Ospreay gets an awkward looking head scissors. Davis with a big headlock take over as Cash tags Trent. Davis muscles Trent who responds with some heavy chops. Ospreay in now but Trent hits the tornado DDT as FTR & Aussie Open enter the ring and it’s breaking down. Asai moonsault by Trent takes out Davis on the outside. Trent goes up top but Ospreay wipes him out. Running dropkick in the corner with the help of Aussie Open by Ospreay as Trent is in trouble. Davis in now with a huge body slam. Fletcher gets the tag and hits a body slam of his own. Neck vice by Davis as we’re in the “picture-in-picture rest hold.” Ospreay in now… with a headlock. Is this PIP still going? It is. High back body drop by Trent to Ospreay as Davis comes in with a big senton. Fletcher in with some elbows to Trent in the corner. Fletcher misses a corner running drop kick and Trent is able to get the tag to Dax! Haymakers by Dax as he takes out the entire United Empire. Snap suplex to Flethcer. Snap suplex to Davis on top of Fletcher. Short arm clotheslines by Dax to Ospreay. Big German suplex to Fletcher by Dax. One more. Make that three! Switch by Fletcher but Cash comes in. Big elbow by Cash and a huge powerbomb! German suplex by Dax and a jackknife cover by Cash. One, two, no! O’Connor roll by Cash gets two. Manhattan drop to Ospreay. Super kick by Fletcher and Davis is in. Fireman’s carry by Davis as he drops Cash into a rising knee by Fletcher! Inverted Razor’s Edge/Cutter combo by Aussie Open followed by a springboard 450 by Ospreay! Trent makes the save just before the three! Superkick by Fletcher to Dax, and one more by Ospreay. Oscutter to Cash! One, two, NO! Hurricanrana by Cash to Davis. Trent is in, back drop suplex to Fletcher and a huge lariat! Ospreay is in and looking for the Oscutter but takes out FTR on the outside instead. Fletcher wants the Razor’s Edge, but Trent counters. Strong Zero by Trent! One, two, three!

Winners: FTR & Trent

Rating: ****. What an absolute “banger” here, as the kids say. I’m shocked at the result, but as long as Ospreay doesn’t take the pin, I guess it’s alright. The match started a bit slow but the last 7 or so minutes were a heck of a lot of fun. FTR vs. Aussie Open coming up? I’m in.

Final Thoughts: GREAT episode of Rampage tonight. This might be the most balanced hour of Rampage we’ve ever covered here. Kingston getting a huge win, Statlander and Red Velvet delivering, and the main event just being an absolute blast. What more can you ask for in an hour show? 8.75/10.