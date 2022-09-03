With just two days until All Out, Rampage is live from Chicago! Here’s what we have on tap for tonight:

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs Ortiz & Ruby Soho

We hear from Swerve in our Glory and The Acclaimed

Trios Title Tournament: Dark Order vs Best Friends

QT Marshall vs Ricky Starks

Mark Henry sits down with Jade Cargill and Athena

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 9/2/22

Match #1 – Trios Title Tournament: Dark Order vs. Best Friends

No entrances as everyone is in the ring to start. Danhausen curses Hangman and gets ejected. OC tries a quick rollup on Page and then Best Friends and face off with Silver and Reynolds. We get dueling hugs with the Best Friends getting the upper hand but can’t hit the Tower of Doom spot. OC with the vicious kicks (Jericho: “I hate this guy.”). Trent gets a tornado DDT on Reynolds and takes down Silver. OC is in as we take a break. Back with Page tossing Reynolds to the outside and a fall away slam on OC, followed by a plancha to the floor accidentally hitting Reynolds. This allows Best Friends to double powerbomb Page through a table. Reynolds hits a haymaker for two on OC. Silver in who runs wild on the outside but gets caught in a Stundog Millionaire from OC. Beach Break gets two. Cassidy with an Ant Hill splash for two. Silver tags in Page who takes out Taylor with a moonsault on the outside. Trent tries a top rope German but Page lands on his feet and hits OC with Deadeye but the pin is broken up at two. OC and Silver are legal, and Orange gets a cradle for two. Best Friends hit Strong Zero on the floor for two. Taylor gets the Awful Waffle on Silver but Page breaks it at two. Buckshot Lariat is missed and OC gets the Orange Punch, sending Page to the outside. This chaos allows Silver to schoolboy Taylor for the pin.

Winner: Dark Order

Rating: ***1/2. All action from start to finish with the expected result, setting up The Elite against the Dark Order in the finals at All Out.

Preview of Eddie Kingston vs. Ishii for Zero Hour at the ppv.

Match #2 – Rey Fenix vs. Blake Christian

Christian with a dropkick but both men kip up. Fenix with a chop and armdrag. Fenix does some amazing acrobatics on the ropes ending in another armdrag. Christian with a Fosbury Flop to the outside. Back inside Fenix spikes Christian with what may have been a Steiner Screwdriver for the quick win.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Rating: **. Quick, fast paced squash for Fenix.

Hook almost gets interviewed backstage but 2.0 interrupts to talk some smack and vow to take the FTW title.

Match #3 – Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho

Ortiz and Sammy start. Ortiz pounds away on Sammy and gets a vicious backrake a la Hulk Hogan as we take a break. We’re back with Sammy in control as it’s shown that Tay Melo attacked Ruby’s injured arm on the outside while we were away. Sammy misses a springboard and gets powerslammed by Ortiz. Tag to the ladies where Ruby is a house of fire and hits rapid fire headbutts to Tay. Sammy tags in walking into a Manhattan Drop and senton by Ortiz for two. Ruby tags in and headbutts Sammy, but gets caught with a DDT from Melo. Sammy and Tay try a double team suplex on Ortiz but Ortiz counters out and Ruby rolls up Tay for the pin.

Winner: Ortiz and Ruby Soho

Rating: **1/4. Post match Ruby and Ortiz ogle the AAA Mixed Tag Titles.

The Dark Order is interviewed about their win earlier when Don Callis walks in to get in Hangman’s head about turning down the Bucks before the tournament started.

Excalibur nearly has a nervous breakdown running down the card for All Out in record time.

Mark Henry sits down with Jade (w/ the Baddies) and Athena. He touts Athena as Jade’s biggest competition to date but Jade blows that idea off. Jade decides to call Athena “number 37”. Athena cuts an impassioned promo with Jade kind of no sells. Can’t blame her.

We get a preview for Moxley vs Punk for the World Title on Sunday.

Back from break, we hear from the Acclaimed promising to win the Tag Titles on Sunday at All Out. Lee and Strickland cut them down for too many jokes and injuries.

FTR and Wardlow enter for a promo. Dax talks about getting the favor of the fans this year and slyly references the rumors of them being unhappy with the 6-man match on Sunday (instead of facing the Bucks for the tag titles). He’s interrupted by the Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal’s crew. The Guns heel it up and Sonjay takes a shot at Dax’s daughter causing Dax to need to be restrained.

Mark Henry sets up the QT Marshall vs Ricky Starks main event. Ricky has locked The Factory behind closed doors to ensure it’s one on one tonight.

Match #5 – Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall

Ricky attacks backstage and drags QT to the ring, tossing him into barricades along the way. The bell finally rings as Ricky hammers away at QT in the corner and we head to a break. Back with both men down after a superplex and injured neck for Ricky. QT charges but Starks get an overhead belly to belly and a swinging tornado DDT for two. The Factory somehow got free from the locker room and runs out giving QT a watch to use as a weapon. He misses and they fall to the outside where Ricky takes out the Factory QT kicks the middle rope to go low on Ricky, and hits a cutter for a close two. QT looks to go for Cross Rhodes but Starks gets a spear and the Roshambo for the win.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: **1/4. Post match Hobbs charges the ring and brawls with Starks, causing the referees to have to pull them apart.

Meanwhile Bryan Danielson walks out to confront Jericho at the announcers table as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: Well it was certainly a jam packed show. The intent was there as the segments were designed to build the ppv. The opener was clearly the best match on the show and the rest was watchable. 7/10.