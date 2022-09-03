A new segment with FTW Champion Hook has been announced for tonight’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

AEW has announced that Hook will confront Angelo Parker on tonight’s Rampage, just two days before they battle for the FTW Title on the All Out Zero Hour pre-show.

“Following weeks of taunts from the #JerichoAppreciationSociety, #FTW Champion @730Hook will confront #SportsEntertainer @TheAngeloParker TONIGHT on #AEWRampage LIVE on 10/9c on TNT, ahead of their #FTW title match this Sunday at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour!,” AEW wrote.

The updated line-up for tonight’s live Rampage from the NOW Arena near Chicago looks like this:

* FTW Champion Hook confronts Angelo Parker

* Rey Fenix vs. Blake Christian

* We will hear from AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* QT Marshall vs. Ricky Starks

* Mark Henry sits down with Athena and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho in a non-title match

* We will hear from The Acclaimed and AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Your Glory

* Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) vs. The Dark Order (Adam Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) to determine who faces The Elite to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out

On a related note, the Countdown To All Out preview show will air tonight on TNT at 11pm ET, right after Rampage goes off the air. You can see a promo for the show below, which will feature an in-depth look at Sunday’s big event.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET. Below are the aforementioned tweets:

The Countdown to #AEWAllOut premieres right after #AEWRampage TONIGHT, at 11/10c on TNT! Tune in to get an in-depth look at this Sunday's epic LIVE PPV! pic.twitter.com/Id0X41nZk1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.