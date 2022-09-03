AEW President Tony Khan and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed had a Twitter exchange today that led to the release of the new “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” t-shirts, playing off the catchphrase used by Bowens and Max Caster, and how they’ve recently sided with Billy Gunn in the feud with The Gunn Club.

The exchange began this morning when Bowens took to Twitter and revealed the idea for the t-shirts and how fans have demanded them, adding that Khan had 24 hours to respond and if he failed to comply, Caster would release a new diss track on the boss.

“Ok here we go… TONY KHAN, The Acclaimed & fans around the world DEMAND THE APPROVAL & RELEASE of ‘Scissor Me, Daddy Ass’ t-shirts. If you fail to comply, @PlatinumMax will release a SCATHING diss track on you. You have 24 hours to respond… @TonyKhan @AEW @ShopAEW,” Bowens wrote.

Khan responded and said he loved the idea, revealing that the t-shirts would be released shortly.

“I love it! Let’s do it! For The Acclaimed’s @AEW World Tag Team Title match SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut + just in time for their interview TONIGHT on @TNTdrama #AEWRampage @PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official ‘Scissor Me, Daddy Ass’ shirt will be up for sale on ShopAEW.com TODAY!,” Khan wrote.

AEW then released the $24.99 t-shirt on their shop website. Bowens responded and commented on how they fought for the shirt to be released.

Bowens wrote, “YOU demanded it WE fought for it Now YOU have it!! Scissor Me Daddy Ass shirts are AVAILABLE NOW!!! [scissors emoji x 4] @AEW @PlatinumMax”

Khan responded to Bowens’ follow-up tweet and wrote, “Wrestling is back. #AEWRampage TONIGHT @tntdrama #AEWAllOut on ppv this SUNDAY! ‘Scissor Me, Daddy Ass!’ shirts are available NOW at shopAEW.com! Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tonight for Rampage LIVE on TNT!”

Caster and Bowens spent the day promoting the shirt, and re-tweeting fans who posted proof of purchase. Bowens then revealed that in just a few hours, the new tee became the #1 selling AEW t-shirt of the last 30 days.

Bowens wrote, “I just got word…it’s only been a few hours & the ‘Scissor Me, Daddy Ass’ tee is ALREADY the #1 selling shirt over the last 30 days! EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED, see ya on #AEWRampage [scissors emoji] @AEW @ShopAEW @PlatinumMax”

Caster responded to Bowens and wrote, “Keep pushing the numbers. We wanna break the record! [scissors emoji x 3]”

Gunn has also promoted the t-shirt on Twitter today. One fan commented on how this is “quite possibly the worst piece of shit shirt” he’s ever seen.

“So how many are you ordering,” Gunn responded.

Caster and Bowens will be on tonight’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Rampage for an interview segment with AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The two teams will then meet at All Out on Sunday, with the titles on the line.

