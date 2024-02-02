AEW returns to TNT for a new episode of Rampage tonight that was taped this past Wednesday night after the Dynamite event from
On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Friday night program that airs on TNT includes the following:
AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) in a non-title match
Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata
Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada & Hechicero vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels
Orange Cassidy & Best Friends promo
Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)