R-Truth is one of WWE’s most decorated veterans, but there are still things he would like to accomplish with his run.

Truth spoke with the Babyfaces Podcast about potentially having a world title run before his time in WWE is over. He prefaces it by saying that the WWE Universe would come “unglued” for his win, especially if it happens against Damian Priest due to the ongoing Judgment Day storyline.

I still wanna win the World Title. I think the roof would come unglued… They (Judgment Day) did do me wrong, they did do me wrong. You know what? You might’ve brought something to existence. Wouldn’t it be crazy if it ends up being me and Damain (Priest) for the title? You never, never know because it’s the wrestling business.

Truth is a former two-time NWA World Champion, but never held a world title in his WWE run. However, he has held the WWE U.S. Championship, Hardcore Championship, tag team championship, and 24/7 Championship.

