Good news for Jim Ross.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator announced on social media that he underwent cancer surgery this morning on his right hip, and that all went well.

Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip. All went well. Thanks for all your love & support!

Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip.

All went well. Thanks for all your love & support! — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 2, 2024

Ross has had to take a step back from his announcing duties due to a number of health issues over the past year. He occasionally has called the main event of AEW Collision, but hasn’t called a full AEW show in some time. His current contract is set to expire in February.