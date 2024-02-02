Bryan Keith is ready to prove himself against one of AEW’s top names.

The Bounty Hunter will be taking on Continental Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston on this Saturday’s episode of Collision. To hype the match up, Keith took to social media and promised some “Heavenly Road Style” action.

THIS SATURDAY. THE BOUNTY HUNTER RETURNS VS THE TRIPLE CROWN KING. HEAVENLY ROAD STYLE. PAY UP.

Keith has been earning massive television opportunities in AEW, but unfortunately has yet to string together any big wins. Meanwhile, Kingston has been one of AEW’s toughest competitors over the last month, defeating the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Trent Beretta, and Willie Mack. Check out Keith’s post below.