Shawn Michaels looks back at his past.

On today’s NXT Vengeance Day media call the Hall of Famer was asked about the allegations made against himself and Marty Jannetty by Brutus Beefcake, who claimed that the former tag team partners used to used “h-bombs” (date rape drugs) on women. Michaels not only denied the allegations, but states that Beefcake himself walked back on these accusations.

I’ll say this, I’ve never shied away from the stupid stuff I did in the past. If you go back and ask Brutus Beefcake, he’ll tell you, one, never seen any of that actually happen. Again, wrestling stories. He’s also retracted that after saying it. I can say this. I’ve had a lot of struggles in my life and I don’t know how to say this without sounding shameful, but being with a lady was not something Shawn Michaels had a difficult time doing. I’ve never been in a situation where it was not consensual in any way, shape, or form. I’ve never taken advantage of someone in that respect. Those things are done for two reasons, and I’ve had a lot of counseling in my lifetime. The reason you do that stuff is because you dislike women or you have power issues. Shawn Michaels did not have those. He had insecurity issues and he had problems feeling like he wasn’t enough. That’s why you go to drugs and downers. The other stuff is build on power and disrespecting women, which is something I’ve never had. Any accusations against me as far as non consensual time with a woman simply is not true. That’s why they’ve never come up in anything other than, and I don’t mean to be mean to you guys, but it’s never come up in anything other than wrestling stories. Back in the day, it was dirt sheets and those things start from guys spinning a lot of stories that weren’t true.

Elsewhere on the media call, Michaels spoke about the allegations made against Vince McMahon by Janel Grant. You can read about that here.

