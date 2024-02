AEW will hold Collision from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,653 tickets and there are 249 left. AEW has sold over 145 tickets in the last two days.

It’s set up for 2,902 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero

Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith