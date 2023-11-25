It’s hour one of a three-hour Saturday night special for AEW, so let’s get started:

Kris Statlander vs. Diamante

Hook vs. Rocky Romero

ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) Wheeler Yuta

AEW Rampage 11/25/23

Live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness.

Match #1. Rocky Romero vs. Hook

Slight streaming issues so we’re joining in progress. Rocky sets Hook up on the top rope and struggles, but delivers a superplex. Rocky looks for the Forever Clotheslines but Hook gets the boots up. Exploder in the buckle by Hook and a Northern Light’s Suplex. Two count. Romero counters and sends Hook to the apron before coming off the top with a dropkick to the back of Hook, who was draped through the middle ropes. Running Sliced Bread by Rocky gets two. STO by Hook out of desperation. Rocky looks for Sliced Bread once again but Hook holds on and locks in the RedRum! Rocky fights to the ropes but can’t quite get there and he goes to sleep.

Winners: Hook

Rating: NR. Only caught the last half, but what I saw, I enjoyed.

A video package of Shibata and Yuta is shown.

Match #2. Diamante w/ Mercedes Martinez vs. Kris Statlander

Arm drag by Statlander and a tieres by Diamante. Diamante tries a splash in the corner but Statlander catches her with a powerslam. Two count. Martinez gets the attention of Statlander, allowing Diamante to get the upper hand, delivering some forearms and knees before attempting to lock in a straightjacket. Statlander frees herself and counters a cazadora with a back suplex before we go to commercial break. Diamante sends Statlander head-first into the top turnbuckle as we return. Statlander charges and gets a victory roll for two. Diamante looks for another cazadora but Statlander counters with a big powerslam. Two count. Falcon Arrow attempt by Statlander but Diamante counters with a huge DDT. Sliced Bread by Diamante gets a two count. Low clothesline by Diamante, who tries a charge but walks into a discus lariat from Statlander that’ll get the win here.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Rating: **1/4. Good physical match here, but Diamante just isn’t.. isn’t it for me. Big fan of Mercedes but Diamante just feels a step behind here.

Mercedes attacks Statlander after the bell, but Willow makes the save.

Roderick Strong isn’t here, but The Kingdom aren’t worried that No Neck November is coming to an end, because they’ll be Necking the Halls all December. MJF is the Devil, and he’s got a fraudulent title on his shoulders, and The Kingdom is coming.

Match #3. The Kingdom vs. Davis & Jones

Boston Bayonet by Bennet. Missile dropkick from Taven. Enziguiri and a Death Valley Driver Bennett. Kick of the King by Bennett. Just the Tip and The Climax by Taven. Piledriver by Bennett on the ramp as Aurora Borealis by Taven finishes this one.

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: NR

Match #4. ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Both men trade headlock takeovers to start. Shibata quickly looks for an Indian Deathlock before transitioning to a Bow and Arrow, but Yuta escapes. Shibata quickly locks in a leg lace with a heel hook, but Yuta eventually gets to the ropes. That’s Yuta’s first rope break, he’s got two left. Yuta punches Shibata in the face, and that gets him a warning. Yuta now works over the body of Shibata in the corner and some elbows to the face. Yuta locks in a chin lock in the center, but eventually Shibata gets to his feet. Elbows by Yuta but Shibata begs him to throw more! Shibata eats a few elbows and returns fire with many of his own. Running boot in the corner by Shibata and a delayed basement dropkick in the corner! Standing ankle lock by Shibata as Yuta tries to get to the ropes, but Shibata transitions to an STF… forcing Yuta to get to the ropes. That’s two. Sleeper by Shibata! Yuta sends Shibata through the ropes and follows with a suicide dive. Shibata is up and sends Yuta into the guard rail, following with another big boot. Back in the ring and Shibata misses a PK and Yuta rolls him up for two. Yuta shoves Shibata into the referee and hits a low blow! Double arm DDT by Yuta and the seatbelt gets the win!

Winner and NEW ROH Pure Champion: Wheeler Yuta

Rating: ***1/4. Hard-hitting Pure rules match here. Yuta tries to break himself away from the rest of the BCC, and the Pure title will help. What a scoundrel… cheating in a Pure match. Unspeakable.

After the match, Shibata extends the hand for the Code of Honor and he goes low on Shibata again. Another spike DDT!

Hook’s music hits!

Yuta bails.

End scene.

Final Thoughts: Quick moving hour of Rampage tonight. Would have loved to see the main event get about another 20 minutes, but it was good while it lasted. Kris Statlander building her momentum back, and Hook working on a future Pure title shot all makes sense. 7/10.