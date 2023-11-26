What will close the show tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

We now know!

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated premium live event from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, PWInsider.com has reported what will serve as the main event of the evening.

Closing out tonight’s WWE PLE in Chicago will be the Men’s WarGames match, with Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn taking on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage.