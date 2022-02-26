– The show opens up on TNT on a tape delay, taped earlier this week in Bridgeport, CT at Webster Bank Arena. Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur are on commentary.

– AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara retained over Andrade El Idolo. Andrade had Jose, Isaiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy with him. Hardy interfered a few times, removing a turnbuckle pad at one point, and helping Andrade kick out of a pin later. Andrade ended up going face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Guevara then hit a double jump Cutter off the top rope for the pin. After the match, Hardy tried to attack Guevara but Sting and Darby Allin made the save. Allin hit a Coffin Drop to Kassidy

– QT Marshall came to the ring and yelled at Taz, and ranted about Hook. Hook came out to confront Marshall, but he had some of his students run interference until Hook took them all out

– Dan Lambert had a backstage promo with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Lambert tried to get AEW President Tony Khan to give Sky a TNT Title match, but Khan only offered him a spot in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. Lambert eventually talked Khan into giving Sky a title shot, and it was announced that Sky will receive his TNT Title shot before the ladder match winner gets his

– Wardlow defeated Nick Comoroto. Shawn Spears and Aaron Solo were at ringside. Most of the match aired in a picture-in-picture commercial break, and like the opener there were no entrances. Wardlow escaped from a one-handed press slam, then hit a chokeslam on Comoroto. Wardlow then delivered his series of powerbombs, a total of 4 for the win. After the match, Solo tried to attack but Wardlow caught him and went for a powerbomb but Spears hit him in the back with a steel chair while Wardlow had him up in the air. Spears took the mic and warned Wardlow that the Powerbomb Symphony isn’t over (“that means popular”) and said he should stop doing the powerbombs. Spears hugged Wardlow

– Serena Deeb defeated Kayla Sparks in the latest edition of The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge. Deeb won in 2 minutes and 29 seconds. Deeb choked Sparks with her robe, focused on her neck and dominated before applying the Serenity Lock for the win

– Tony Schiavone hosted the AEW Revolution contract signing between Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. There was some good mic work here between the champion and challenger. Rosa promised to give the fans a better champion. Baker delivered one of her best promos, saying Rosa will never be the pillar of AEW that she is, or the face of AEW. Baker signed the contract and Rosa immediately attacked her. Jamie Hayter and Rebel saved Baker and they beat on Rosa until Mercedes Martinez ran out to save Rosa with the babyface turn. Martinez put Hayter through the table with a Spinebuster. Baker retreated and Rosa posed on the ropes with the title in the air

* Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens to qualify for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution. Cassidy joins Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks as confirmed names in the 6-man match. Max Caster was at ringside, as was Wheeler Yuta. Before the match, The Acclaimed rapped and Cassidy was offered the mic by Caster, but he hit Caster and fought him off. Caster swung but miss and Yuta took him out to the floor. A big brawl broke out before Bowens and Cassidy went one-on-one. Caster later tried to hit Cassidy with his chain, but a hooded mystery man distracted him. It was revealed to be Danhausen. Danhausen cursed Caster and that led to Cassidy hitting the Orange Punch on Caster. Cassidy then hit the punch on Bowens for the pin

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.