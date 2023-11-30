The December 1, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Below are the spoilers:

Eight-man tag team match: Orange Cassidy, Hook, Danhausen & Trent Beretta defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds), “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker

Sting & Ric Flair cut promos for the live crowd

Trios match: Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family defeated three enhancement talents

Trios match: Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue defeated The Outcasts (Saraya & Ruby Soho) & Anna Jay

Trios match: Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) & Brian Cage when Cage walked out on his team