Another title match has been announced for the December 6th edition of AEW Dynamite from Montreal, Canada.

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will be defending her women’s championship on next week’s show. As of this writing her opponent has not been revealed.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DECEMBER 6TH DYNAMITE:

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship

-Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women’s Championship

-More matches from the Continental Classic