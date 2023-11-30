Another title match has been announced for the December 6th edition of AEW Dynamite from Montreal, Canada.
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will be defending her women’s championship on next week’s show. As of this writing her opponent has not been revealed.
.@RJCity1 catches up with a rather fatigued #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" #ToniStorm
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/07Jq5W3tb3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DECEMBER 6TH DYNAMITE:
-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship
-Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women’s Championship
-More matches from the Continental Classic