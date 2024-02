The February 2, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

AEW Tag Team title eliminator match: AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) – Darby Allin was on commentary for this match

Willow Nightingale (w/Kris Statlander) defeated Queen Aminata

CMLL stars Mistico, Volador Jr., Hechicero & Mascara Dorada defeated Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker