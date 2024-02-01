AEW has announced an early lineup for next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Phoenix, Arizona.

Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will clash for a third-time in an AEW ring. This bout was made after Swerve defeated Rob Van Dam in the headlining bout of this evening’s Dynamite in New Orleans. The Mogul Embassy leader currently holds a 2-0 record over Page.

Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland have one final message for each other before the Rankings get released later tonight! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/cWqqJDcSlx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FEBRUARY 7TH DYNAMITE:

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill for the AEW tag team titles

-Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-Blackpool Combat Club (Moxley, Danielson, Claudio) vs. CMLL (Mistico, Volador Jr., Hechicero)

-Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Tony Khan to make a big announcement