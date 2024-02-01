AEW has announced a new singles-matchup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision on TBS.
Continental Champion Eddie Kingston will be battling Bryan Keith in a non-title affair. Keith has been making splashes on the independent scene, and has earned yet another television matchup in AEW.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith
-Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero