As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the first set of Top 5 Rankings for 2024, following Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The AEW men’s champions are listed as World Champion Samoa Joe, TNT Champion Christian Cage, International Champion Orange Cassidy, and Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston while the division champions are Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

Men’s

1 – Swerve Strickland

2 – Hangman Adam Page

3 – Adam Copeland

4 – Jon Moxley

5 – Roderick Strong

Women’s

1 – Deonna Purrazzo

2 – Thunder Rosa

3 – Hikaru Shida

4 – Skye Blue

5 – Mariah May

Tag Team

1 – Sting & Darby Allin

2 – John Silver & Alex Reynolds

3 – Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

4 – Private Party

5 – Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

Trios Division

1 – Bullet Club Gold

2 – The Hardys & Mark Briscoe

3 – Dark Order

4 – FTR & Daniel Garcia

5 – House of Black