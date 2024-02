WWE will hold SmackDown from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,368 tickets and there are 757 left. The last time they were at the venue they drew 7,321 fans for a January 9, 2023 Raw.

It’s set up for 10,125. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will appear

Bayley will choose her WrestleMania 40 opponent

Cody Rhodes will appear