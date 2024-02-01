During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite match, Wardlow experienced an injury scare after executing a win over Komander. Towards the end, while powerbombing Komander, his knee slightly gave out, resulting in an awkward-looking move.

In frustration, Wardlow limped, forcefully slamming his hands on the ring steps, but he reassured his fans on Twitter that he was alright.

A normal man’s knee would be ruined. I’m no normal man. I’m still coming for the heavyweight title. And there’s nothing and no one that can stop me. Knee is just fine 🐺 #AEWDynamite — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) February 1, 2024

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer reported that Wardlow is not fine despite what he said on Twitter and will get checked out on Thursday. They think he may have a torn meniscus, but that he dodged a bullet, and it wasn’t much worse.