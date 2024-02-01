Kazuchika Okada, an official free agent, is facing a decision about his future. He does have remaining dates with NJPW until February 24th while considering offers from both AEW and WWE.

AEW is confident in securing Okada’s services, having made a significant offer and already making tentative plans for him. On the other hand, there have been discussions between Okada and WWE, with Okada even reaching out to wrestlers on the roster to gather information and evaluate his options.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, those in WWE believe that the decision ultimately rests on whether Okada wants to join the promotion. If he does, it will happen despite AEW’s higher offer.