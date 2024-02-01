AEW President Tony Khan has a big announcement in store, and fans can expect to hear it during the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite next week.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the announcement was initially planned for last week’s AEW Collision, which went against the WWE Royal Rumble. However, due to the news of the McMahon lawsuit, the announcement was postponed.

The speculation is that the announcement will be a Dynamite date in Boston for the arrival of Mercedes Mone, the signing of Mone or the signing of Kazuchika Okada.