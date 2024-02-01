WWE NXT’s Dani Palmer shared on Instagram. that she’ll be undergoing double hip surgery.

The 25-year-old has been involved in wrestling since 2022. She frequently worked on NXT house shows and appeared on the Level Up program.

Palmer’s most recent match took place on January 6th at a house show. Here is the complete post she shared on Instagram:

“Jeremiah 29:11. This year so far has been chaotic…scary but BEAUTIFUL…and nothing like the plan I had in mind for 2024…but I have a peace that makes no sense because I know the author of my story. I have to have a double hip surgery this year, and God is great because I knocked the first one out this morning and it went fantastic! Thank you everyone for all the prayers.”