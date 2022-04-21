The April 22 edition of AEW Rampage was taped earlier tonight from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Thanks to Matthew Carlins (@MainstreamMat) for the following spoilers from the taping:

* Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy were at ringside with Ishii, and Cassidy is no longer wearing a sling. Jay White came down to the ring at one point and pushed Romero into the steel ring steps, which distracted the referee and allowed Cole to hit a low blow on Ishii, then finish him for the pin

* Shawn Spears came out for commentary

* Lance Archer defeated Serpentico. Archer dominated and won in a squash after several chokeslams in a row

* Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia. No one else from The Jericho Appreciation Society came out with Garcia, no one was with Kingston. The stipulation had everyone banned from ringside. Kingston won with a spinning back-fist

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over Marina Shafir. This was Cargill’s 30th win and there was a celebration

Rampage will air this Friday night on TNT at 10pm ET.

