Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 293,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.17% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 284,000 viewers in the Saturday 6:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 28.57% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.07 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 117,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 28.57% from the 91,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.07 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #24 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.09 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #46 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #77 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #78 ranking.

Rampage aired at 6:30pm due on Friday due to the NBA Playoffs this past week. Rampage drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 3.17% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 28.57% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 28.53% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 40% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the early 7pm timeslot.

The NHL Playoffs game between Dallas and Seattle on ESPN at 7pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.67 key demo rating. The Dallas vs. Seattle NHL game also topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.042 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.784 million viewers, also drawing a 0.34 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.53 rating, also drawing 2.133 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Moody Center in Austin, TX, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Ari Daivari, Josh Woods and Tony Nese, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill issuing an Open Challenge, a promo with The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy, The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Bandido, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, plus Dustin Rhodes vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bishop Kaun, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 22 Episode: 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

April 28 Episode: 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 5 Episode: 294,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 13 Episode: 284,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday 6:30pm episode)

May 19 Episode: 293,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 26 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

