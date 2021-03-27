AEW has announced three more matchups for this Monday’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, which now includes a tag team bout featuring women’s champion Hikaru Shida. Frankie Kazarian also got his opponent, Danny Limelight, whom he faces one night before clashing with Christian Cage on Dynamite.

NEW EPISODE of #AEWDark: Elevation kicks of this Monday night at 7/6c featuring ⬇️⬇️ Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti

Fuego Del Sol vs. Ethan Page

Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal Watch ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/5hSH0YXIG5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2021

Full lineup below.

-Bill Collier versus Jon Moxley

-The Dark order versus D3/Vary Morales

-Joey Janela versus Chandler Hopkins

-Chuck Taylor/Orange Cassidy versus Ryan Nemeth/JD Drake

-Gunn Clubb versus Rex Lawless/Milk Chocolate

-Ethan Page versus Fuego Del Sol

-Scorpio Sky versus Mike Sydal

-Frankie Kazarian versus Danny Limelight

-Alex Gracia versus Thunder Rosa

-Leila Grey versus Penelope Ford

-Leyla Hirsch versus Vipress

-KiLynn King versus Ryo Mizunami

-Jazmine Allure/Tesha Price versus Hikaru Shida/Tay Conti