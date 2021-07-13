AEW has released the lineup for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube series Dark, which features top company stars Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Penelope Ford in action. Check out the matchups below.

-The Dark Order versus Sean Maluta/Papadon

-Foxx Vinyer versus Brian Cage

-Matt Hardy versus Jah-C

-Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson versus Mark Davidson/Aaron Frye

-Penelope Ford versus Robyn Renegade

-The Acclaimed versus Roman Rozel/Derek Pisaturo

-Dante Martin versus Rickey Shane Page

-Gunn Club versus The Wingmen

-Harlow O’Hara versus Diamante

-Big Swole versus Sahara Seven