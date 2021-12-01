AEW has released an updated list of their power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Check it out below.
MEN’S RANKINGS: Adam Page (AEW world champion), Sammy Guevara (TNT champion)
1. Bryan Danielson with a record of 11-0-1
2. Kenny Omega with a record of 8-2-1
3. Scorpio Sky with a record of 12-1
4. Jungle Boy with a record of 16-3
5. Miro with a record of 14-2
WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Britt Baker (AEW women’s champion)
1. Riho with a record of 12-2
2. Jade Cargill with a record of 18-0
3. Thunder Rosa with a record of 30-3
4. Nyla Rose with a record of 24-5
5. Kris Statlander with a record of 18-2
TAG TEAM RANKIGNS: Lucha Bros (AEW tag team champions)
1. Jurassic Express with a record of 12-3
2. FTR with. a record of 14-3
3. The Gunn Club with a record of 9-0
4. Santana and Ortiz with a record of 15-3
5. The Young Bucks with a record of 10-2
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, December 1, 2021 pic.twitter.com/860jnmDEsh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2021