AEW has released an updated list of their power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Check it out below.

MEN’S RANKINGS: Adam Page (AEW world champion), Sammy Guevara (TNT champion)

1. Bryan Danielson with a record of 11-0-1

2. Kenny Omega with a record of 8-2-1

3. Scorpio Sky with a record of 12-1

4. Jungle Boy with a record of 16-3

5. Miro with a record of 14-2

WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Britt Baker (AEW women’s champion)

1. Riho with a record of 12-2

2. Jade Cargill with a record of 18-0

3. Thunder Rosa with a record of 30-3

4. Nyla Rose with a record of 24-5

5. Kris Statlander with a record of 18-2

TAG TEAM RANKIGNS: Lucha Bros (AEW tag team champions)

1. Jurassic Express with a record of 12-3

2. FTR with. a record of 14-3

3. The Gunn Club with a record of 9-0

4. Santana and Ortiz with a record of 15-3

5. The Young Bucks with a record of 10-2